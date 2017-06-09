Philippine nat’l flags burned

FIVE Philippine national flags which stood proudly at a military camp in Cebu City for years were given their proper send-off, Friday, through a ceremony witnessed by dozens of boy scouts.

At the Armed Forces of the Philippines Central Command (Centcom) in Camp Lapu-Lapu, the worn-out flags were solemnly burned as mandated by RA 8491 or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines to avoid their misuse or desecration.

As the old flags sizzled, school children and several guests watched in awe.

“We learned how to dispose of the flag in Boy Scout. But it is a pleasure to personally witness it here in Centcom,” said Carlos Miguel Esponilla, a grade six pupil of Mandaue City Central School.

The event was witnessed by representatives of the Cebu City Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (Chac).

Col. Medel Aguilar, assistant chief of Centcom’s Civil Military Operations, explained that the law clearly mandates the proper way of disposing worn-out Philippine flags.

“Pagkatapos ng kanyang pagserbisyo, siya ay nagwagayway sa itaas at naging sagisag ng ating pagkatao bilang Pilipino. Up to the last time nandun siya sa itaas, pagbaba niya kailangan talaga may maayos na pag-dispose,” Aguilar said.

(After it has rendered its service as a symbol of the Filipino nation, flying high above, when it is time to go down, it should be disposed properly.)

The event was in connection with the upcoming Philippine Independence Day celebration on Monday, when a new flag will be raised on the pole of the military camp located in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.