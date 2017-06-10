Search for article

No sweep as Cavs outlast Warriors in Game 4

12:32 PM June 10th, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) argues with Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green (23) and Kevin Durant (35) during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland. (AP Photo)

The defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers avoided a sweep by defeating the Golden State Warriors, 137-116, in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Saturday (Philippine time) at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Kyrie Irving scored 40 points, LeBron James netted 31 and Kevin Love added 23 as Cleveland took off to a hot start and never allowed Golden State to come close en route to the lopsided win.

Kevin Durant had another good scoring night with 35 points while Draymond Green chipped in 16 for the Warriors, who still lead the best-of-seven series, 3-1.

Game 5 is set back at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

