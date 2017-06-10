No sweep as Cavs outlast Warriors in Game 4

The defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers avoided a sweep by defeating the Golden State Warriors, 137-116, in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Saturday (Philippine time) at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Kyrie Irving scored 40 points, LeBron James netted 31 and Kevin Love added 23 as Cleveland took off to a hot start and never allowed Golden State to come close en route to the lopsided win.

Kevin Durant had another good scoring night with 35 points while Draymond Green chipped in 16 for the Warriors, who still lead the best-of-seven series, 3-1.

Game 5 is set back at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.