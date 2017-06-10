Search for article

Farr crowned national champion in Danao MTB tilt

05:16 PM June 10th, 2017

John Derrick Farr

 

 

TEAM Prima Specialized’s John Derrick Farr shone the brightest among the Filipino riders as he was crowned the national champion in the downhill race of the 2017 Philippine Mountain Bike National Championships at the Danasan Eco Adventure Park in Danao City, north Cebu Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old national team member timed three minutes and 19.24 to be named the fastest Filipino contestant.

In the overall ranking, Farr ranked second, trailing Thailand’s Chinnapat Sukchanya, who copped the Asian Invitational title.

The Thailander was 4.2 seconds ahead of Farr.

