

LET Café Marco take you on an exciting culinary journey to the northern part of the Philippines. Celebrate Philippine Independence over a wide spread of flavorful and hearty dishes as Café Marco brings you Independencia: Flavors of Northern Philippines.

From June 8-15, experience the rich and vibrant cuisine of Luzon as Café Marco chefs prepare their signature dishes such as pochero, bringhe, Bicol express and more. Experience another wonderful Culinary Journey through this spread crafted and perfected under the guidance of heritage cuisine guru, Ms. Jessica Avila.

Celebrate freedom and experience the best from the northern part of our country with family, friends and a whole lot of good food.

This promotion is available for lunch and dinner. You may enjoy a special lunch rate of P 880 net per person when you dine on a weekday.

For inquiries and reservations, call 253-1111 local 8249. You may also email them at mpplaza@marcopolohotels.com. For more details, visit their website at www.marcopoloplazacebu.com. /PR