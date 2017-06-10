PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas now on its 8th year

The region’s biggest building and construction expo, PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas, has reached its 8th year of bringing together the best brands and suppliers of the building and construction industry.

The expo was launched last Thursday, June 8 and will run until today, June 10, from 10 AM to 5PM at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. This event is organized by the Philippine Constructors Association Inc. and co-organized by the Association of Carriers and Equipment Lessors, Inc. and Cebu Contractors Association, Inc. (CCA)

“Construction industry is the biggest contributor of growth in our region and through PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas, we will continue bringing in new technologies to create opportunities and partnerships to further boost the economy not just here in Cebu but in the whole region,” said Engr. Petrious Dakay, President of CCA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bernard Sia, the Event Chairman of PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas said, “This year, we partnered with various associations including Construction Manpower Development Foundation, Bureau of Internal Revenue, Association of Carriers and Equipment Lessors, Government Procurement Policy Board, etc., to acquaint Cebuano contractors, engineers and designers with new knowledge on the latest technology, applications, efficiencies and solutions in this ever-innovating building industry. These organizations will discuss Seminar on Formworks, Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Government Procurement Reform Act (RA 9184), Safety Seminar for Heavy Equipment, Seminar on Taxation for the Construction Industry and Safety Seminar for Workers to name a few.”

More than 10,000 industry professionals are expected to visit this 3-day sold-out exhibition. Visitors can look forward to new products and services showcased by the event’s co-presenter, Boysen Philippines as well as from its sponsors Mitsubishi Electric (International Elevator Equipment, Inc.), O’highland Machinery & Equipment, Republic Cement, Panasonic, Chevron Philippines, Isuzu Philippines and from the rest of the participating companies. “Following the last year’s breath taking sell-out is another sold-out exhibition for our 8th year. We have more than 300 companies for you at the show!” added Sia.

The event also features a pavilion for interior designers by the Philippine Institute of Interior Designers (PIID), a pavilion for architects by the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP), outdoor heavy equipment display flaunting more than 20 massive building and construction equipment, innovation presentations, technical seminars and workshops.