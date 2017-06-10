Celebrate Independence Day at your favorite SM Malls

SM Supermalls joins the entire nation in celebrating Philippine Independence on June 12. Come and celebrate an exciting and fun Independence Day at SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, and SM City Consolacion.

To start off the celebration, SM malls will simultaneously hold a flag-raising ceremony at 9 AM to be participated by mall employees, tenants, agency personnel, government officials, and different local organizations.

If you are into shopping, get up to 70% off at your favorite shops on June 12. Indulge in native Filipino treat and delicacies at the Pinoy Eats corner located at the lower ground level of SM City Cebu.

Check out the Pinoy Stylista featuring Filipino trends in fashion at the lower ground level of SM City Cebu.

Don’t miss the Human Flag Formation at 10 AM at The Cube in SM Seaside City Cebu where shoppers are encouraged to come in red, blue, or white shirt to join.

Be healthy and join the Freedom Day Zumba at 9 AM at The Cube in SM Seaside City Cebu.

Celebrate world-class Pinoy talent with various performances from your favorite local artists on June 12, 4 PM at the Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu.

For updates & inquiries, check out SM City Cebu (Official), SM Seaside City Cebu (Official), and SM City Consolacion (Official) on Facebook. /PR