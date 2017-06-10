A Date with Dad at SM Supermalls

DELIGHTFUL affairs are coming up for all super dads at SM Malls in celebration of Father’s Day; honoring the deeds of sacrifice and love each great dad has done for his family.

SM Seaside City Cebu gives back through treats just for him. On June 14-18, mall hours, check out Dad’s Alley where awesome gift ideas come eclectically at the Mountain Wing Atrium.

On June 17-18, bring the whole family to an evening of music and food at Dad’s Night. Happening at Artwalk 3, Sky Park, the event will start at 5 PM back to back with musical entertainment on the same days at the Mountain Wing Atrium featuring local musicians starting 3PM.

A display of contemporary big motor bikes will be showcased in an exhibit dubbed as Extreme Wheels Exhibit at the Event Centre of SM City Consolacion on June 13 to 18. Watch as dads and their kids walk the runway with matching outfits-of-the-day (OOTDs) at SM Cinema lobby of SM City Consolacion on June 18.

SM City Cebu offers sporty events on Father’s Day bringing together dad’s favorite sports in an event called Hoops and Wheels 2017. Enjoy a basketball exhibition game with PBA All-Star Legends at the North Open Parking of SM City Cebu on June 17, 4 PM. Meet and greet PBA All-Star players on June 18 at the Event Centre of SM City Cebu, 4 PM.

Meanwhile, another part of the Hoops and Wheels 2017 is the VISMIN Drift Championship happening on the same day and venue in SM City Cebu, featuring licensed drifters, Ashley Sison, Audel Sison, Boodie Dabasol, Mark Bernardo, and Norman Wycoco.

Spend Father’s Day at your favorite SM mall. For event updates and inquiries, check-out SM City Cebu (Official), SM Seaside City Cebu (Official), and SM City Consolacion (Official) on Facebook. /PR