MANILA’S Toto Landero completed a huge upset when he defeated the heavily favored Vic Saludar via split decision in the main event of the “Engkwentro Dinhi Sa Mandaue” at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex.

Two judges scored the bout at 97-93 for Landero, while the third judge had it 96-94 for Saludar.

Saludar is a former world title challenger and is rated number two in his division in the WBO ranking. He, however, failed to hurdle Landero in a 10-round back and forth battle.