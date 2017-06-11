Duron cops crown in Danao MTB tilt

CEBUANO rider Jun Duron bounced back from a sub-par performance last year as he ruled the Master A cross-country event of the 2017 Philippine Mountain Bike National Championships and Asian Invitational at the Danasan Eco Adventure Park in Danao City, northern Cebu Sunday morning.

Settling for a third-place finish last year, Duron clocked in 41 minutes and 17.9 seconds to win the crown, beating BMC Philippines MTB Racing Team’s Zeus Alfaro.

Alfaro was 22.5 seconds behind Duron.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other results, Go For Gold Philippines’ Jonel Carcueva topped the Men’s Sport category while Team Prima Sandugo’s Alfredo Rivera ruled the Men’s Master B.