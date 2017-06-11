Search for article

Duron cops crown in Danao MTB tilt

SHARES:

01:26 PM June 11th, 2017

Recommended
By: James Nicole Franz R. Savellon, June 11th, 2017 01:26 PM

Cebuano cyclist Jun Duron, with his wife Reill, is all smiles after winning the crown in the Master A cross-country event of the 2017 Philippine Mountain Bike National Championships and Asian Invitational at the Danasan Eco Adventure Park in Danao City, northern Cebu. (CDN PHOTO/JAMES SAVELLON)

CEBUANO rider Jun Duron bounced back from a sub-par performance last year as he ruled the Master A cross-country event of the 2017 Philippine Mountain Bike National Championships and Asian Invitational at the Danasan Eco Adventure Park in Danao City, northern Cebu Sunday morning.

Settling for a third-place finish last year, Duron clocked in 41 minutes and 17.9 seconds to win the crown, beating BMC Philippines MTB Racing Team’s Zeus Alfaro.

Alfaro was 22.5 seconds behind Duron.

In other results, Go For Gold Philippines’ Jonel Carcueva topped the Men’s Sport category while Team Prima Sandugo’s Alfredo Rivera ruled the Men’s Master B.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

TAGS: Cebu‬, Danao, Duron, race
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.