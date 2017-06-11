Widow robbed, killed inside home

A 54-year-old widow was robbed and killed inside her house at Sitio Caimito Sta. Ana, in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City on Sunday morning.

The body of Lucia Albios was found on the folding bed at the living room with multiple stab wounds.

The perpetrator also ransacked her bag and other belongings although the police had yet to determine what was taken inside her house.

Councilor David Tumulak, deputy mayor on police, said the perpetrator passed through the window on the second floor of the two-story house which was still being constructed.

The body was discovered about 9 a.m. by a neighbor who saw the bloodied Albios slumped on the folding bed.

Tumulak asked those who had knowledge on the crime to help the police solve the case.