Dormitorio dominates Women’s Elite race of PH MTB National C’ships

ARIANA Dormitorio of Team Ariana – Specialized ruled Women’s Elite cross-country race of the 2017 Philippine MTB National Championships and Asian Invitational at Danasan Eco Adventure Park in Danao City, northern Cebu Sunday afternoon.

Dormitorio clocked in one hour, 13 minutes, 29.6 seconds to beat Thailand MTB National Team bets Nuntana Supaksorn and Warinothorn Phetraphan.