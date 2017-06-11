Drug busts: 6 men, teener nabbed

SIX men and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Naga City and Minglanilla town in southern Cebu during the weekend.

On Saturday, in Barangay Langtad, Naga City, police arrested a 16-year-old boy and his two cohorts in a buy-bust operation at 9 p.m.

The teenager had been the subject of their operation after they verified reports of the boy’s illegal activity in the area, said PO3 Michael Villarmia, of the Naga City Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Villarmia said that the teenager was being used by adult pushers to dispose their illegal drugs in the area.

He said that two packs of suspected shabu were confiscated from the teenager.

Meanwhile, the teenager’s cohorts, Dario Tanga-an, 32, of Barangay Tuyom, Carcar City in southern Cebu, and Ryl Bin Tapuyaw, 21, of Barangay Tinubdan, San Fernando town in southern Cebu were also arrested.

Two sachets of suspected shabu were confiscated from the suspects.

Villarmia said that they were holding the boy while he was being questioned, and he would be turned over to the city’s social worker.

Later at 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday, in Barangay Tulay, Minglanilla town, police raided two suspected drug dens and arrested four men.

In the first raid, police caught Remedio Tapdasan and confiscated six sachets of suspected shabu from the suspect.

In the second raid, police arrested Leo Cañada, 24, Jake Fiel, 32, and Ronald Abad, 31, after they were caught sniffing shabu in the area. A sachet of suspected shabu was also confiscated from them.

Supt. Dexter Calacar, chief of Minglanilla Police Station, said the suspects were detained at the Minglanilla Police Station pending the filing of charges.