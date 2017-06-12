Cebu honors modern-day heroes in Marawi

119th INDEPENDENCE DAY

Soldiers fighting Maute terrorists in Marawi City took center stage during Independence Day celebrations on Monday.

Acting Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella asked for a minute of silence to pray for the “fallen modern heroes” and asked everyone to give all military personnel risking their lives in Marawi City a big round of applause.

Labella said in as much as Independence Day was a chance to look back and express gratitude to heroes who shed their blood, sweat, and tears in the Philippine revolution, modern-day heroes deserve as much recognition.

“We also have to look forward with optimism and grace because we would not want that these heroes would die in vain,” he said in a speech.

Last week, 13 Marines were killed in action during a firefight with Maute terrorists bringing the government casualties to 58.

A flag raising ceremony attended by city officials and employees, diplomats, war veterans, police and military officials and Cebu residents was held at the Plaza Sugbo grounds near Magellan’s Cross.

“The best way we can give significance and meaning to this Independence Day is for public officials like us to uphold the principle of accountability.

We should always imbibe and inculcate that in our day-to-day work in government; we are servants and not masters of the people,” Labella said.

At the AFP Central Command (Centcom) headquarters in Camp Lapu-Lapu, officials called for a “day of silence” as a tribute to fallen comrades killed in Marawi.

Civil Military Operations (CMO) assistant chief Col. Medel Aguilar also asked people to pray for innocent lives lost in the government war against Maute terrorists and for the strength of the families of soldiers killed in battle.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) asked Malo Manongiring, head of the National Commission on Muslim Filipino (NCMF) in Central Visayas to keynote their commemoration of Independence Day.

PRO-7 director Chief Supt. Noli Taliño expressed gratitude for the support of the region’s Muslim community. Manongiring, in his message, vowed continued cooperation.

At Capitol, Gov. Hilario Davide III in a message, expressed confidence that government will win the war in Marawi “for the battle there is puny compared to other conflicts our nation has weathered,” Davide said.

Davide added that the country’s current problems would only fortify the Filipinos’ nationhood and unity.

Aside from provincial officials and employees, the event was attended by Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Fortunato dela Peña.