Hybrid train remains on standby after repairs

IT had been repaired but the hybrid electric road train donated by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) remains on standby at block 27 of the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City.

Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said the prototype they sent to Cebu City had to be repaired after it was damaged by the flood sometime in April.

“It has to be repaired pero umaandar na raw uli (it’s functioning again),” said dela Peña after yesterday’s commemoration of Independence Day.

Dela Peña said they sent a hybrid e-train to Cebu City upon the request of the city government, and it underwent road tests last January and February.

Dela Peña said the e-train was supposed to service the public early this year.

But he said there are still many tests to be carried out.

“For one there may be a problem with respect to the elevated or inclination (of the roads),” dela Peña said.

He said they are waiting for feedback from the city government.

Dela Peña said they are already prepared to provide technical advice and revise their designs on the e-train which uses battery consoles and diesel fuel to run.

Road e-trains are seen as another mass transport option for Cebu City. It can accommodate 240 passengers.

Dela Peña said the hybrid e-train doesn’t need railways, only dedicated lanes.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) already submitted a possible route of the e-train.