THE MAYOR’S REMAINS

While the police’s efforts to locate the remains of Bien Unido town Mayor Gisela Boniel in the waters between Caubian Island in Lapu-Lapu City and Bien Unido town in Bohol appear to be futile, netizens are skeptical of the claims of suspect-turned-witness Riolito “Etad” Boniel about where she was dumped overboard.

Helen Remolador wrote, “Mao wala na kita ang body kai wala na ni sulti sa tunood guro nas etad (The reason why the body cannot be located is he [Etad] didn’t say the truth on where it is located).”

Another netizen, John Ponce, said the same thing. “Feeling nako dili na mao ang place na ilang gi labayan nya gi lipat rana nila ang police (I feel that that isn’t the place where they dumped the body and he’s just deceiving the police),” he said.

Jonas Perlo also wrote, “Kalas lang sila ug kwarta if dili sakto ang lugar na ilang gi tudlo (They’re just wasting money if that is not the exact place they are looking for).”

