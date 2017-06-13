Velarde shines in NSYCC tilt

LAPU-LAPU City’s chess sensation Candidate Master (CM) Jerish John Velarde showcased his supremacy in the under-11 category of the National Schools and Youth Chess Championships held at the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Athletes Dining Hall in Metro Manila last Sunday.

The 10-year-old Maria Ernestine ace pawn pusher finished with 6.5 points in seven rounds to emerge as champion of the category. The win gave Velarde a ticket to the Asian Schools and Youth Chess Championships in China scheduled later this year.

Velarde won his first five games against 18th-seed James Henry Calacday, 11th-seed Dustin Herrero, seventh-seed Cedric Kahlel Abris, ninth-seed Elijah Opriasa and fifth-seed Angele Tenshi Biete. He and top-seed Mark Jay Bacojo settled for a draw in the sixth round before he won again in the seventh round against fourth-seed Robert James Perez.