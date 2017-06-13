Reigning Cesafi volleyball MVP joins Bulldogs

He said he sorely misses his University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) teammates – whom he spent his last four years with, joining them through the hard times and eventually leading them to their enthralling title run last year in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) boys volleyball.

But reigning Cesafi Most Valuable Player (MVP) Pol Salvador knows it’s time for him to move to the big leagues as he looks to hone his skills in the National University (NU) Bulldogs volleyball team.

In a text message to Cebu Daily News, NU men’s beach volleyball mentor Vel Verayo said he will be acquiring the services of Salvador and University of San Jose-Recoletos hitter James Buytrago after the two Cebuanos impressed him during the tryouts held in Liloan, Cebu last June 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They have the potential to exceed on their field of play. Salvador is a very dedicated and a well-disciplined player and he’s a mature player for his age while Buytrago has the height and is very willing to learn beach volleyball,” Verayo shared. “They will be playing for NU once they turn college,” he added.

The 16-year-old Salvador admitted that it was hard for him to leave his USPF teammates whom he described as his second family. But he said the Bulldogs’ offer was simply irresistible, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him to play for their vaunted indoor squad who won the 2013 and 2014 UAAP men’s titles.

“I’m going to miss my teammates because they are fun to be with, but NU’s offer was very nice and I also want to improve my skills in volleyball since they offered me to play in beach volley and indoor volleyball,” said the incoming Grade 11 student.

While he looks forward to what could be the start of something big for his career, the Barangay Tinago, Cebu native recognizes the tougher grinds ahead that could test his character, love, and dedication to the sport.

As the old passage goes, “you have to handle the worst to be the best.”

And Salvador is looking forward to accomplishing his dreams on a Bulldogs uniform.