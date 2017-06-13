Top seeds advance in Indie caging

THE top seeds wasted no time advancing to the next round of the playoffs as they won over their respective rivals in the 7th Indie Basketball Cebu on Sunday at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The number one seed Lycans got 22 points from Rexon Moneva to help them oust the Royal Brothers, 69-67, while Ronan Isidro charted 20 points to guide the second-seeded SG to an 80-70 win over the Pairez Islanders.

The third-seeded San Remigio Properties eliminated Khyle, 82-73, thanks to the 23-point output of former University of the Visayas stud Alwyn Aguirre.

Fred Ninel, on the other hand, led the number five seed ASPA to a 91-74 rout of Penthel, with his 21 points while ex-University of Southern Philippines star James Ferraren scored 20 in the seventh-seed RNK’s 77-56 demolishing of Irish.

The fifth-seeded Jhannics then leaned on the 20 points of Steve Castro to get them past Tibur, 83-68.

Finally, Aquapure’s RJ Acha poured in 31 points to lead the eight-seeded Aquapure over Mardam Ads, 100-87.