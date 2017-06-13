JUDGEMENT DAY

The day of reckoning has come for the 18 players who are gunning to be part of the Philippine men’s volleyball pool who will represent the country in this year’s 29th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Malaysia in August.

Head coach Sinfronio Acaylar informed Cebu Daily News that he will announce the 12 regulars and two reserve players after today’s practice at the Arellano Law School Gym.

Acaylar admitted that it was tough for him to cut some players in the process that he had to ask for a 14-man lineup from his five assistant coaches last night before coming up with a decision.

“Maraming magagaling but we need players na mas magagaling. Players who will give a medal and pride for our country. Nakakatouch mag-cut but we have to kasi kailangan na,” said Acaylar who is looking to end the country’s 12-year medal drought in SEAG men’s volleyball competition.

Currently, the 18-man pool of the national team is consist of team captain John Vic de Guzman, Bryan Bagunas, Bonjomar Castel, Herschel Ramos, Mark Alfafara, Alnakran Abdilla, Reyson Fuentes, Jeff Malabanan, Louwie Chaves, Geuel Asia, Peter Quiel, Gregorio Dolor Jack Kalingking, Edward Camposano and the Cebuano quartet of Alden Dave Cabaron, John Kenneth Sarcena, Relan Taneo and John Eduard Carascal.