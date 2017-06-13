Malibu fire victims start clearing the site

FIRE victims in Sitio Malibu, Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City started to clear the fire site from debris to be able to rebuild their homes which were razed to the ground Monday dawn.

The village’s clean and green workers with the help of drug surrenderers called “Labangers” and other volunteers joined the residents in clearing the area.

Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) President and Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad said that the house owners will be allowed to rebuild their homes as the lots were owned by them as beneficiaries of a government donation during the time of the late Mandaue City mayor Alfredo Ouano.

Sitio Malibu has around 300 houses with 50 of them totally burned last Monday.

The City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) listed 155 families or 584 individuals as victims of the fire.

The victims have sought temporary shelter in tents set up at the basketball court and garden area near the barangay hall.

They were provided with free meals, mats, and clothing with the help of private companies and non-government organizations (NGOs).

According to Mandaue City Administrator Danilo Almendras, the city will also extend financial assistance to the victims after funds are approved by the City Council.

Monday’s blaze was caused by the explosion of a kerosene gas pump while a certain Candida Tuston, a vendor, was frying street food to peddle.

Tuston, who sustained second degree burns, is still in critical condition at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), said Manatad.