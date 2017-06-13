Young drug “distributor” arrested

A 21-year-old single mother was arrested in a drug raid, Tuesday dawn, following two weeks of surveillance by police.

At around 1:05 a.m., undercover agents conducted a buy-bust operation against Jamaica Masong-Canin, a resident of Sitio Duco, Barangay Duljo-Fatima.

Canin was identified as one of the drug distributors of couple Mark and Mercy Abellana, who were arrested last January 28 in their house in Barangay San Nicolas with at least 10 kilos of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) worth P120, 950,000.

It was considered as the biggest drug haul in Central Visayas ever since President Rodrigo Duterte launched his all-out war against illegal drugs.

The Abellanas were believed part of a new drug gang.

Senior Insp. Narolf Tan, head of the City Anti-Illegal Drugs Special Operations Task Group (CAIDSOTG), told Cebu Daily News that eight packs of shabu weighing at least 25 grams and worth P87,920 were recovered from Canin.

Tan led the operations along with Cebu City Intelligence Branch (CIB) head Chief Insp. Cristopher Navida.