Moderate to heavy traffic reported as school year opens in private schools

10:44 PM June 13th, 2017

By: Nestle L. Semilla, June 13th, 2017 10:44 PM

TABUNOK FLYOVER REPAIR CUASE BY HEAVY TRAFFIC/JUNE 10, 2017:A construction worker of PLD construction pass by the expansion joint that will attach on the Tabunok Talisay city flyover as they start the repair of the flyover that cuase heavy traffic in bulacao highway and other alternative routes.(CDN PHOTO/JUNJIE MENDOZA)

As classes began in private schools across Metro Cebu yesterday, moderate to heavy traffic was reported in various parts of the metropolis.

About a hundred traffic enforcers were dispatched by the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to manage the flow of vehicles around major universities to prevent traffic bottlenecks.

CCTO operations chief Francisco Ouano said traffic along N. Bacalso Ave., where at least six jeepney routes converge, was moderate with some reports of congestion. But it was manageable.

Ouano said the area was being closely monitored because of the presence of two big schools: the University of San Jose-Recoletos, Basak campus and the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U).

In Cebu City north, authorities closely watched the traffic flow along the Banilad-Talamban (Ban-Tal) road as the school year opened for the University of San Carlos, Talamban and University of Cebu, Banilad campus.

“Dili man g’yud siya ingon nga traffic. Pero atong giatngan ang Ban-Tal ug Basak kay naay mga dagkong eskwelahan,” Ouano said.

(The traffic was not that heavy but we were monitoring the Ban-Tal and Basak areas since there are big schools in these areas.)

Aside from monitoring Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJs), Ouano said government enforcers also made sure that private vehicles strictly obeyed traffic rules such as where to load and unload passengers.

In Talisay City, traffic was heavy in Barangay Tabunok with the ongoing rehabilitation of the city’s major flyover.

Engr. Almond dela Peña, City of Talisay Traffic Operations Development Authority (CT-TODA) operations chief, said that the heavy volume of vehicles was something they had expected considering the closure of the Tabunok flyover and the opening of classes in many schools.

Aside from clearing the area of sidewalk vendors near the flyover, CT-TODA prohibits tricycles from passing under the bridge.

