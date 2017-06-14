Phoenix Philippines Foundation holds golf tournament for a cause

PHOENIX Philippines Foundation Inc. will hold the Premium Phoenix 98 Amateur Open on June 30 at the Cebu Country Club. This event is in support of education, environment, health and outreach programs of their partner communities.

The Phoenix Premium 98 Amateur Open is in an 18-hole Stableford format and is open for male and female amateur golfers aged 24 years old and above in either the individual or partner category.

Grand Hole-in-1 prizes such as P1 million in cash, a brand new vehicle and P100,000 worth of Phoenix fuel cards will be given away to the top placers while other winners will receive Phoenix signature bags, Royal Selangor pewter plates and Phoenix fuel cards.

Phoenix Philippines Foundation Inc. was established by Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc. (PNX), the first independent oil company to be listed in the Philippine Stock Exchange in Davao City which expanded to a wide network of retail stations and commercial and industrial clients nationwide.

The foundation supports free education for four schools in Luzon, seven in the Visayas and 10 in Mindanao including youth scholars enrolling in the alternative learning system that offers courses on plumbing, electrical installation maintenance, welding, computer servicing and beauty culture and hair styling.

Proceeds of the golf tournament will also go to their beneficiaries and programs such as the Philippine Eagle Foundation, Pawikan Conservation Project, Mindanao Heart Fund and the Pinoy Tsuper Hero, an advocacy that promotes safe driving, safe roads and better travel environment in the Philippines.

Registration for the Phoenix Premium 98 Amateur Open is from June 16-26, 2017 at Cebu Country Club. Registration includes a Nike Victory golf shirt, golf cap, Phoenix signature golf umbrella and a JBL Clip 2 Waterproof Bluetooth speaker.

For inquiries, please contact the tournament organizer, Liloh Evangelista at 0917.362.0880 or email to liloh.evangelista@gmail.com.