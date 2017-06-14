Nissan opens Cebu Central showroom

Nissan Philippines Inc. (NPI) opened its doors to Cebuanos with the launching of the Nissan Cebu Central Showroom at A. Soriano Ave., Cebu City which accommodates eight car displays with a spacious service bay.

The two-storey building has a floor area of 5,000 sq.m. which offers customer-centered services including the Nissan Express Service and Nissan Repair Service. NPI is currently working on selling car parts online as well. The showroom also has ample parking space and a pool of agents to assist customers with vehicle purchase and after-sales services.

NPI currently has a sales growth of 124% for the first quarter compared to 80% growth in the previous year for Region 7.

The Nissan Cebu Central Showroom is NPI’s fourth showroom managed by the Autocentral Group and adapts the Nissan Retail Environment Design Initiative (NREDI) or NREDI 2.1, Nissan’s visual brand identity that uses high-tech services to provide convenience for customers.

The Cebu Central Showroom is open from Monday-Saturday, 9 AM to 6 PM. On holidays and Sundays, the showroom is open from 10 AM to 5 PM.

For more info, one may visit Nissan Cebu’s website at http://nissancebu.com.ph/.