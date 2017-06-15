Magpale: ‘Unli-rice’ ban anti-poor

THE banning of unlimited rice serving in restaurants is anti-poor, according to Cebu Vice Governor Agnes Magpale.

Magpale’s comment was sought by the Cebu media yesterday morning following the call of Senator Cynthia Villar to ban the unlimited rice and switch to brown rice to achieve the country’s self-sufficiency in rice.

“Unlimited rice is bad for the health. We should learn how to eat more vegetables,” Villar added.

Last Wednesday, Villar made a statement to ban unli rice during the Senate inquiry on the current rice importation program of the National Food Authority and the proposed cancellation of the quantitative import restrictions on rice.

Yesterday, Villar issued a statement that she is not going to make a law banning unlimited rice.

Villar explained that she just voiced out her concern that eating much rice can cause high blood sugar level that may lead to diabetes.

“Kanang unli rice, dako kaayo na og tabang sa mga trabahante (Unli rice is a big help for workers),” Magpale said.

“We cannot prevent people from eating unlimited amount of rice. It is their choice. It was just a genuine expression of concern on my part,” she added.