Gifts of relaxation and fun for Fathers



THIS month of June, let your dad or husband experience a memorable Father’s Day with Kandaya Resort’s gifts of relaxation. At the resort, your dad or other half will surely appreciate excellent accommodation and spa treatments that are fit for a king.

A quiet and meaningful resort stay will make every hardworking dad feel relaxed. The resort offers accommodation promos for this very special occasion. For as low as P17, 360 for three days and two nights stay, you can give your dad or beloved husband the break he needs. This offer is inclusive of complimentary breakfast for two and other great discounts on water activities and spa services.

If your dad is up for some adrenaline rush, he can try out various watersports at the resort. This includes jet skiing and cruising around the blue waters of the Visayan sea. When you get him a 30-minute Jet Ski ride this Father’s day, your dad can also enjoy other surprise activities and gifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, pampering treats is another great gift idea for your dearly loved dad. He will leave feeling revitalized and refreshed at Daya Spa with its 2.5-hour treat of relaxing Cowrie Massage and Water Lily Executive men’s facial. This will relieve stress and body tension he gets after long hours at work. This package only costs P3,000. In addition, once this promo is availed, other family members can also get 50% discount on massages.

To bring more fun to the celebration of Father’s Day, Kandaya Resort will host a whiskey competition on June 18 for aficionado fathers. Participants will guess the country of origin of every glass of whiskey that will be presented during the game. The one who will be hailed as the whiskey expert will get a special prize.

Don’t miss out! Promos are only valid from June 7 to 21, 2017.

Learn more about KANDAYA’s accommodation and promos by visiting their Facebook page www.facebook.com/KandayaResort. They are also on Twitter and on Instagram @kandayaresort, or check out www.kandayaresort.com for more details. Speak with us by dialling (032) 260-6006 or (032) 231-0956 (loc. 152 for reservations and inquiries and loc. 603/618 for Daya Spa), or send an email to reservations@kandayaresort.com. /PR