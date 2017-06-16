2 Medellin officials nabbed for gun possession

Two government officials were arrested in separate raids by the Regional Intelligence Devision in Central Visayas (RID -7) in Medellin town, northern Cebu on Thursday evening.

Police operatives swooped down the house of Medellin Councilor Rex Baterna at 9:30 p.m. and the house of Medellin Barangay Captain Rene Carulsan on 9:40 p.m. on suspicion that both owned unlicensed firearms.

The police seized a .45 caliber gun from Carulsan while a .38 revolver gun and drug paraphernalia were seized from Baterna.

The Raid was conducted by the RID-7, Provincial Intelligence Branch, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Provincial Police Office on the strength of the search warrant issued by Judge Jacinto Fajardo of Branch 66 Regional Trial Court Talisay City, southern Cebu.

Baterna and Carulsan are now detained at the Provincial Intelligence Division stockage and will be facing charges for violation of the Republic Act 10591 or the Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition, while Baterna will also face charges for violation of the Republic Act of 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs act of 2002.