Sandiganbayan orders Alegado suspended

CEBU CITY– The Sandiganbayan 7th division has ordered the 90-day suspension of Mayor Teresa Alegado of Consolacion town in Cebu pending resolution of the unlawful appointment case against her.

Alegado was furnished a copy of her suspension order on June 9, said Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Cebu provincial officer Jerome Gonzales.

Her son, First Councilor Joannes Alegado would temporarily assume as acting mayor since Vice Mayor Aurelio Damole was out of the country.

Damole would take over once he arrived.

Lawyer Christian Bacus, Alegado’s legal counsel, said the Sandiganbayan had denied their motion for reconsideration on the suspension order.

He added they would just wait for the ruling of the case.

The Ombudsman elevated to the Sandiganbayan the complaint for unlawful appointment of Engineer Danilo Capangpangan as the town’s general services officer in 2011 since it violated Article 244 of the Revised Penal Code.

Under the law, any public officer who knowingly appoints to a public office a person who lacks qualification would sufer the penalty of arresto mayor (six months to six years) and a fine of not more than P1,000.

In its resolution, the Ombudsman said Capangpangan’s appointment was invalidated by the Civil Service Commission because he lacked the educational background and required experience for the position.

The Ombudsman also recommended Alegado’s suspension for 90 days according to a motion filed to the Sandiganbayan on Jan. 16.

Justices Alexander Gesmundo, Ma. Theresa Dolores Gomez-Estoesta and Zaldy Trespeses approved the recommendation.

“Once this order shall have become final and executory, the Honorable Secretary of the Department of Local Government shall be informed thereof so that he can immediately implement this Order and notify this Court of the date the accused started serving her suspension pendente lite and the date of its termination,” according to the Sandiganbayan order dated February 28.

Interior and local government Central Visayas director Rene Burdeos issued an order on May 29 to implement the Sandiganbayan decision.