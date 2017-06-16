Cebu based drug pusher killed in Ormoc

ORMOC CITY—An alleged drug pusher from Cebu City who had just been released from prison was killed in an alleged shootout with the police on Friday morning.

The police claimed that Gary Alvarado resisted arrest when operatives of the Ormoc City Police Office City Drug Enforcement Unit (ORPO-CDEU) pounced on him after he handed a pack of shabu to an agent at 8:38 a.m. at Sitio Rosario, Salvacion Village.

Senior Insp. Joseph Joevil Young, OCPO-CDEU chief, said Alvarado was a Cebu City-based pusher who decided to sell shabu here after learning about the scarcity of supply of illegal drugs in Ormoc.

Recovered from Alvarado were one sachet of shabu and P500 marked money and 5 pieces of P100 bills.

Scene of the Crime Operatives also recovered 57 plastic sachets of shabu worth P80,000 that were placed inside a hair styling container.

Young said they received information that Alvarado would go to Ormoc every two weeks to sell shabu.

An informant had told the police that Alvarado arrived in Ormoc from Cebu on Thursday night.

A sting operation was then drawn where an operative pretended to be a buyer.