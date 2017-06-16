Pinoys told to lessen rice intake

FILIPINOS are encouraged to reduce their rice intake because having too much rice would lead to diabetes and obesity.

Dr. Parolita Mission, regional nutrition program coordinator of the National Nutrition Council in Central Visayas (NNC-7), said the rice intake would depend on the height and weight requirement of a person; however, the standard rice consumption for female adults is one cup, while for male adults it’s a cup and a half.

Mission’s call to reduce rice intake came amid the public’s mixed reactions about Senator Cynthia Villar’s statement to ban unlimited rice.

Villar’s statement was made during an inquiry last Wednesday into the current rice importation program of the National Food Authority and the proposed cancellation of the quantitative import restrictions on rice.

But Villar then clarified on Thursday that she was not planning to make a law that would ban unlimited rice.

Villar explained that she just voiced out her concern that eating too much rice could cause high blood sugar and would lead to diabetes.

Mission also encouraged the public to eat rice alternatives.

These alternatives include corn, sweet potato, cassava and taro which are good sources of fiber.

“This can also help local farmers to increase the demand of root crops as well as address the self-sufficiency in rice in the country.