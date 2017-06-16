SM City goes extra mile to assist its shoppers

suspension of elevators

SM City Cebu submitted yesterday all additional documents required by the Office of the Building Official (OBO) of the Cebu City government for their permits to run their elevators.

With the suspension of the operation of the mall elevators pending the release of its permits, SM City Cebu mall management was quick to find ways to extend assistance to its clientele, especially those with disabilities, pregnant women and senior citizens.

In a statement, SM City Cebu mall management said they have provided a shuttle service currently stationed at the third level exit of the multi-level car park above its Northwing, which will pick up clients needing assistance and bring them to designated street level access points.

Shoppers with trolleys and those using wheelchairs in the mall will also be assisted. Its customer service counters shall also be on hand to provide further assistance.

“We apologize for this situation and please be assured that we are working to resolve this matter in the soonest possible time,” the statement read.

“We are committed to help ensure the convenience and safety of customers, employees of tenant partners, suppliers and other parties in the mall,” the statement further read.

Last June 15, OBO served a notice to SM City Cebu ordering the mall to stop the operation of its elevators pending the renewal of their permits.

On June 16, SM City Cebu immediately submitted the additional documents required by the OBO. They are now awaiting the issuance of their permits from the OBO.