AFP Central Command sends Army battalion to Mindanao

The Armed Forced of the Philippines -Central Command (CentCom) is sending one Army Battalion from Panay to the Western Mindanao Comand (Westmincon) today, following a directive from the headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Col. Medel Aguilar, Assistant Chief of the Unified Staff for Civil Military operations of the AFP-CentCom, said the troops came from Panay Island complete with equipment for any possible operation.

sought for comments as to where the battalion will be deployed, Aguilar said that the decision will be made by the Westmincon.

“When we move our troops, equipments are included, the good thing is that we have more assets today to move our troops and equipment around,” Aguilar added.

Aguilar refused to divulge the number of troops for security reasons.