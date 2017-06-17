Pagara to meet Thai after Indonesian foe backs out

Former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Intercontinental super bantamweight champion “Prince” Albert Pagara will have to change his game plan for his upcoming fight on July 8.

And the dynamite-fisted slugger needs to do it fast.

This developed after Pagara’s original foe in the undercard of Pinoy Pride 41: New Generation Warriors, Indonesian Waldo Sabu (12-8-0, 2KOs) backed out from their 10-round non-title duel citing “managerial issues.”

The 23-year old Pagara (27-1-0, 18KOs) is currently in the thick of a stringent training program as he vowed to bring back his old, fearsome form following his painful knockout loss to Mexican Cesar Juarez last year in the United States.

ALA Promotions International said Sabu will be replaced by Aekkawee Kaewamanee (16-9-0, 6KOs) of Thailand marking the fourth time that the younger of the fighting brothers will be facing a Thai boxer.

And if his record against Thai opponents is any indication, Pagara is expected to cruise to victory having beaten all his past Thai rivals.

In fact, one of his most impressive victories came against Thai world title challenger Komgrich Nantapech whom he stopped in the second round in 2012 in Maasin City. Nantapech is the same fighter who gallantly fought three-division world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes last April for the vacant IBF world flyweight title in Cebu City and lost via unanimous decision.

The other Thai boxers that succumbed to Pagara’s lethal fists were Phun Kunmat in 2013 and Phupa Por Nobom in 2012 who all got KO’d in the second round.

“WBO No.12 Featherweight “Prince” Albert Pagara will have to make some adjustments, as his initially contracted opponent, Indonesian Waldo Sabu, backs out from their scheduled 10-round featherweight clash due to managerial issues,” ALA Promotions International said yesterday.

Last November, Pagara fought for the first time since his loss to Juarez and although he did beat South African Reymond Commey via a lackluster unanimous decision, his victory was met with boos and jeers at the Cebu Coliseum. That prompted ALA Gym’s charismatic fighter to make a vow to regain his old form –the one that elicited fears from his opponents and joy and admiration from his loyal fans.

Pinoy Pride 41 will be held at the iC3 Convention Center and will be headlined by unbeaten Boholano Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (16-0-0,12KOs) who will defend his WBO International featherweight strap against former world title challenger Daniel “El General” Diaz (23-7-2, 15KOs) of Nicaragua.