Services continue despite Alegado suspension

WHILE serving her suspension, Consolacion Mayor Teresa Alegado is using the time to attend to her personal businesses.

“Most of these days she travels to Iloilo and Bacolod para motabang sa opening sa hatchery business sa iyang anak nga si Allary,” said lawyer Christian Bacus, Alegado’s legal counsel.

Alegado was suspended for 90 days for a complaint involving an alleged illegal appointment of a department head.

The Sandiganbayan Seventh Division ordered a 90-day preventive suspension pending the resolution of the complaint over the appointment of Engineer Danilo Capangpangan as the head of the town’s General Services Office.

Bacus said they are optimistic that the case will be resolved before the end of the preventive suspension.

Meanwhile, the mayor’s son, Councilor Joannes Alegado, who is currently the OIC mayor, denied reports that the municipal hall was in chaos.

A resident of Consolacion who refused to be named said that after the suspension of Mayor Teresa, several public services were also neglected, like garbage collection.

“It’s not true. Our services are ongoing. Walay natanggong. Kana man gud sakyan dayon sa politika. Padayon gihapon atong panerbisyo (No services have been stalled. The issue is borne out of politics.),” Joannes said.