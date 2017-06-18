Jaguar underling killed in shootout with Naga police

A former underling of the number one drug lord in Central Visayas was killed in a buy-bust operation after he tried to shoot the undercover policeman in Barangay Balirong, Naga City, southern Cebu on Saturday night.

Killed was Edgar Lampaog of Barangay Balirong, Naga City who used to work with Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz, top drug load in Central Visayas who was also killed in a police shootout in Las Piñas City in June last year.

According to SPO2 Lucermindo Baynalo of Naga police station, Lampaog was transacting with undercover policemen during a sting operation about 7 p.m. in Balirong.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he realized that his “buyers” were policemen, he pulled his gun and tried to shoot at them.

But one of the policemen managed to fire at him, hitting him in the different parts of his body.

Lampaog was rushed to Minglanilla District Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by attending physicians.

Baynalo said they had been monitoring Lampaog’s drug operation and decided to launch a buy-bust operation to apprehend him.

Recovered from Lampaog were two large packs and two small sachets of shabu, a .38 revolver, a .45 pistol and a hand grenade.

Baynalo said they had yet to determine the value of the drugs confiscated from Lampaog.