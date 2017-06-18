USPF-A wins Jereza Cup

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) – A continued its dominance against the Southwestern University (SWU) as it overcame a third set meltdown to score a 25-13, 25-17, 18-25, 25-15 victory and grab the championship of the 1st Oscar Jereza Jr. Volleyball Cup on Sunday morning at the Oscar Jereza Jr. covered court in USPF Lahug.

After dropping the third set, the Baby Panthers who defeated SWU in the 3rd Inter-Private Cup finals last April and the battle-for-third match of the Shakey’s Girls’ Volleyball League earlier this month, started the fourth on a 16-9 run before finishing off the Cobras with a 9-6 bomb highlighted by the title-clinching hit of Ressel Pedroza to secure the title.

Special awards went to USPF’s Jum Gayo (MVP), Tracy Cortes (attacker), Lian Miñoza (Libero) and Ana Cuerbo (blocker) while SWU’s Mary Castillo took home the best setter plum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the USPF-B squad blasted the Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu 25-7, 25-12 to take third place honors.