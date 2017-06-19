Dads and their fondest memories of fatherhood

GOLDEN Cowrie and Hukad celebrate Father’s Day with a feast befitting the most special men in our lives. After all, as Filipinos, no celebration is complete without a good meal that brings back fond memories while making new ones, and at Golden Cowrie and Hukad, it’s always a feast.

Here, four dads share their experiences on fatherhood.

Government employee James Alegrado knows the importance of education and seeing his only daughter reach her goals is one of the best things of being a hands-on father.

“My fondest memory of being a dad was seeing my daughter grow and learn. It’s the best feeling in the world to be able to witness her success and achievements.”

A father of five, banker Edwin Amahan considers his daily routine with his children as the moments worth cherishing.

“My fondest memory of being a dad isn’t exactly a specific, fixed memory, but rather a continuous one, where every time I’m with my family and children, a perfect memory is created.”

Dads Robert Punay and Benjie Cadalman from Cebu Golden Restaurant, Inc. (CGR), the company behind the Golden Cowrie and Hukad sa Golden Cowrie chain, also shared insights about being a dad.

“When I see my children growing healthy and happy,” shares Robert Punay, a production manager at CGR and a father of three when asked about what he finds rewarding about fatherhood.

“Being able to take care and love my children unconditionally and have them love me in return is the best experience about being a father,” adds

32-year-old Benjie Cadalman, a father of two, who works as a quality controller.

