National Book Store brings Lang Leav for book signing event at SM City Cebu

INTERNATIONAL bestselling author and poet Lang Leav is returning to the Philippines for a book signing tour with National Book Store

following the release of her debut novel “Sad Girls.”

Leav will be at the Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu on June 24, and at the Palm Drive Activity Center of Glorietta 2 on June 25. There are limited slots for each venue. For Cebu, only 500 participants will be allowed. Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the program starts at 12 noon for both venues.

Each guest will only be allowed one copy of Lang Leav’s “Sad Girls” signed. The book, with official receipt or price tag, must be presented upon registration. Only copies bought at any National Book Store, NBS Express or Powerbooks branch will be allowed for signing.

Leav is the author of several poetry books and the winner of the 2014 Goodreads Choice award for poetry. Some of her past works include “Lullabies,” “Memories,” and “The Universe of Us.” She currently lives in New Zealand with her partner and fellow author, Michael Faudet. (PR)