Boompods launches new product line

WITH its design simplicity, ruggedness, extensive product range, and its “POD” design, Boompods unites visually appealing design with product innovation and a love for the outdoor, fun and adventure.

This year, Boompods launches its newest line of audio gears that are perfect for audiophiles and adventure seekers.

Rockpod – It is a IPX7 wireless speaker that produces massive sound through nano speaker technology and a passive bass system. Designed to be truly shock and water resistant, it has a multi-layered design that makes it rock hard. It also features an integrated braided cable, inspired by climbing ropes, that’s strong enough to hang with you on your next adventure.

Hush – This active noise cancelling headphones can reduce up to 22 Decibels of outside noise. Press the hush noise cancellation button and this will reduce the sounds around you and amplify your favorite tunes. Maximum comfort design, fully-adjustable head strap, folding design for all head shapes, finished off with premium ear pads for long haul comfort. The 40mm drivers have been developed for rich bass and well-balanced sound to suit a wide range of music styles.

Fusion – Boompods’ ultimate speaker, Fusion’s design combines style and function. A mix of two worlds, it’s stylish enough to fit in any home or work environment and can be thrown into a bag ready for your next big adventure. Long battery life, IPX6 rated waterproof speaker can be fully submerged underwater, it’s also shock proof to take life’s knocks.

Double Blaster 2 – Place your hand over the speaker for silence, remove for an acoustic treat capable of shaking your desk. It is equipped with a new 7-watt speaker and Boompods’ specially-developed sub-woofer. It also has finger recognition on the touch bar to control volume, skip tracks or take calls.

Wireless Retrobuds – It has a compact and tangle-free design for easy use and storage. Boompods’ sound-isolating ear tips are held securely in place with Boompods’ uniquely designed integral adjustable cable for that uncompromised sound. Boompods’ trademark 3D control ensures quick and easy access.

Boompods is exclusively distributed by Macpower Marketing Corporation. Rockpod and Hush products are exclusively sold at all Globe stores nationwide.