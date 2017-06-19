Isuzu’s Truck Sale 2017

The no. 1 truck brand showcased nine Isuzu trucks with a mix of light, medium and heavy -duty trucks ready for future owners at their showroom. Among these large heavy vehicles are Isuzu’s N-Series Trucks: the NHR, NPR, NKR and NQR.

“This is not just an ordinary sale,” said Ilderim Castanares, Isuzu Cebu Branch Manager, during the opening event. Spicing up the sale was the set of freebies that came with an outright discount for truck buyers during the sale. An additional discount of 20K was given for on-the-spot purchase for those who bought trucks between May 22-27, plus a free dash cam and fuel cards.

ICI holds their Truck Sale twice a year and this was the first for 2017. The second sale is said to be on the next quarter of this year.

For inquiries, contact Isuzu Cebu NRA at 234-0472, Isuzu Mandaue at 422-0080, Isuzu Talisay at 236-2211, Isuzu Bohol (038) 412-0098 and mobile numbers 09277213132 and 09178485251.