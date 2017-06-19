Gear up for school at Metro Stores

SUMMER has now ended and it’s time to stock up for the school year. Shop now at Metro stores for Back to School! Whether you’re a college student or a parent getting ready for your child’s first day of kindergarten, this list has got you covered.

Stationary and school supplies – Whether it’s time to send the kids back to school or you want to stock up on school supplies throughout the school year, Metro makes it as easy as 1-2-3. Shop from a wide selection of quality school supplies at low prices. Bundle packs, price deals and promos are available to give parents their money’s worth.

School bags – Whether you’re on the hunt for school bags for boys or girls, Metro’s got you covered! Choose from a huge selection of backpacks, strollers, schoolbags and lunch bags, all at affordable prices to ensure the kids are prepared for their back to school adventure. Browse our entire collection including leading brands Trans Gear, Outfitter, Hawk, High Sierra, Jansport and many more.

Home and appliances – For every minimum purchase of P1,500 from Super Metro Stores entitles you to buy useful home items and appliances essential for the coming school days.

Kids and teens wear – Choose from a variety of school uniforms, skinny jeans, tees, colored pants and shoes all at affordable prices. Drop by at Metro Department Stores for fashionable outfits for your kids and teens.

Looking for a one-stop shop solution this school season? Shop and get a chance to win at Metro’s Shop for School promo ongoing until July 16. Metro is giving away P 2 Million worth of educational assistance. Twenty (20) winners will receive P100,000 each (50% cash & 50% METRO GC) and a 40” EZY LED TV for their chosen school.

Every qualified purchase, cash or credit at any Metro Department Store, Supermarket, Wholesale Mart Stores entitles a customer to one (1) raffle coupon (Supermarket should include at least P100 worth of participating products). Grand draw will be on July 22. /PR