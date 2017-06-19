Drug peddler falls in Sta. Fe

A drug peddler from Cebu City was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion, Sta. Fe town on Bantayan Island, located north of Cebu, on Monday noon.

Parolito Butay, 50 and a resident of Barangay Tabada, Mambaling in Cebu City, was detained at the police station in Sta. Fe pending filing of charges against him for selling illegal drugs.

Butay was collared at 12:35 p.m. following a sting operation conducted by operatives beside his rented house in Sta Fe, according to a statement release by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Seized from Butay were three small sachets of white crystalline believed to be shabu, the statement said.