2 ‘most wanted’ in Cebu arrested

THE number one most wanted personality in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu was arrested in Moalboal, midwest Cebu on Sunday.

William Salonoy, 40, was arrested in Barangay Agbalanga, Moalboal, which is 53 kilometers away from Dalaguete.

Salonoy is believed to be a member of Salonoy Criminal Gang of Dalaguete, said Chief Insp. Jose Rovic Villarin, Moalboal Police Station chief.

“Salonoy have three cases of murder in Cebu and Surigao City,” Villarin said.

Judge Maximo Perez of Regional Trial Court Branch 26 in Argao, Cebu issued the warrant of arrest for two counts of murder against Salonoy, while Judge Victor Casoy of RTC Branch 30 of Surigao City issued one warrant of arrest against Salonoy.

Villarin said that the warrants were first served in the afternoon of June 17, 2017.

However, he said the suspect noticed the arrival of police operatives, engaged police in a shootout and evaded arrest.

But, Villarin said, the suspect was arrested a day later in a hot pursuit operation.

Meanwhile, the second most wanted drug personality in Catmon town, northern Cebu was arrested on Sunday evening.

Mark Niño Duran was caught by the team led by Senior Insp. Narciso Abapo, the town police chief.

Operatives saw the suspect throw a match box.

When one of the officers checked its contents, he found out it contained 26 small sachets of shabu.

Abapo’s team then arrested Duran.