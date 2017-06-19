Police secure Pasil port

POLICE are securing the Pasil port to prevent the entry of terrorists in Cebu City even if there are no sightings of the Maute terror group or Abu Sayyaf bandits.

“It is still possible (that they can come in), but we trust the measures implemented by our partners in the port management,” said Chief Insp. Ramocelio Sawan, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office.

Weeks ago, the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) vowed to intensify its security measures to avoid the entry of terrorists and contraband.

“We trust that they will be able to secure the ports,” Sawan said.

He said one port which is not under CPA supervision is the Pasil Fish Port.

Sawan said policemen are assigned in the area to secure the port and ensure that no terrorist will enter the city through the Pasil Fish Port.

He said they also continue to coordinate with the Muslim community in the city to monitor their ranks.

Last Sunday, three alleged members of the Maute Group were arrested by the Philippine Coast Guard in Iloilo City.

The suspected terrorists were on board 2Go Travel’s MV St. Therese of Child Jesus that came from Cagayan de Oro and were bound for Manila.

When the vessel had a stopover in Iloilo, the suspects were arrested.