US, PH navies to conduct joint exercises this week

Joint trainings to focus on disaster preparedness, humanitarian assistance

Philippine Naval squadrons based in Central Visayas will join their American counterparts in a series of training exercises focused on disaster preparedness and humanitarian aid this week.

The annual exercise has been in the country for the past 23 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

For this year, Capt. Alexis Walker of the Commodore Destroyer Squadron 7 confirmed that the exercises will also focus on disaster preparedness.

“What we come to realize over the past years is that when you have humanitarian crisis or disasters or anything like that, no one (or) navy can response to that on its own. So we need our allies, our partners, our friends to be able to conduct comprehensive response to challenges in the maritime environment,” Walker said.

About 200 soldiers from the US and Philippine navies will take part in the maritime training activity dubbed as “Sama-Sama” 2017.

Capt. Antonio Palces of the Naval Forces Central (Navforcen) and the exercise director said the training exercises will also focus on mutual security concerns like piracy and sea smuggling, maritime domain awareness and patrol.

For the weeklong exercise, Palces said two naval vessels from the US and one from the Philippines will be used.

Palces said this is the first time in eight years that a joint exercise between the two countries will be held in the region.

“(The exercise) will be beneficial for all of us, specially for readiness. When we have disasters, calamities and everything, the Philippine Navy is prepared for that,” Palces said.

But Palces said the country still needs the assistance of the US Navy in dealing with emergency situations.

“We got to use and to know their tactics, techniques, procedures and also their equipment. Which is very beneficial to Philippine Navy,” Palces said.

Walker said it’s beneficial to both navies since they also get to observe the best practices of the Philippine Navy.

US Navy assets participating in this year’s exercise include the littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS-4) and the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Millinocket (T-EPF-3), along with a P-8 Poseidon aircraft.

Marines assigned to the III Marine Expeditionary Force, Navy Seabees, and staff from Commander, Task Force 73 and Destroyer Squadron 7 will also participate.

The Philippine Navy units will include the Del Pilar Class Frigate BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (PF-15), BRP Agta, one AW109 helicopter and one BN-2 Islander aircraft.

A marine contingent and other naval staff will also join the exercise.