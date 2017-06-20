Bosch opens its Cebu showroom



BOSCH, Europe’s number one brand of domestic appliances and the world’s number one selling brand of dishwashers, officially opened its showroom last May 5 at the Bosch Design Center.

“This signals our company’s confidence in the Cebuanos as the biggest market outside of Metro Manila. Cebu is a growing and booming metropolis with a population that has more disposable cash who are loyal to brands that offer superior quality. This is why we decide to open our first appliance store outside of Manila and here in Cebu,” said Efren Reyes, appliance manager of Häfele Philippines, Inc.

Häfele, the country’s leading distributor of architectural products, distributes Bosch products in the Philippines.

Bosch has a complete line of small and major domestic kitchen appliances with exclusive two-year warranty, while other brands only have a one-year warranty.

As a proud German-made brand, Bosch sets the standards in innovation and functionality. Bosch appliances constantly meet the highest demands. Their home appliances represent uncompromising quality, technical perfection and maximum reliability.

It stays true to its tagline “invented for life”.

After Cebu, Reyes said another showroom will be opened in Davao, which signals the company’s confidence in expanding its business to Mindanao.

Bosch Design Center is located on A.S. Fortuna corner P. Remedios St. For more information, visit www.hafele.com.ph. /PR