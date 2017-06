A SUSPECTED drug pusher was arrested in a raid at his home in Barangay Maigang, Barili town, southern Cebu on Tuesday morning.

The suspect identified as Rolando Escorial tried escape and shoot one of the policemen but he was eventually cornered.

Seized from Escorial were 20 grams of shabu worth P370,000 and one pistol. Escorial is now detained at the Barili police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.