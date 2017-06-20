Tanod killed, daughter injured near school

A barangay tanod died while his five-year-old daughter was hit by a stray bullet fired by an unidentified assailant in front of Labangon Elementary School, Cebu City Tuesday afternoon.

The 45-year-old victim identified as Jose Cellona was about to fetch his daughter, who just finished eating at a nearby eatery when he was shot by the unnamed gunman.

PO3 Jerry Jenelaso of the Cebu City police’s homicide section said Cellona died on the spot due to gunshot wounds on the left side of his head while his daughter was hit by a stray bullet on her right leg.

The child was rushed to the nearest hospital while police have yet to determine the motive behind the shooting.

Jenelaso said Cellona, who is active in the government’s anti-illegal drug campaign was suspended after he allegedly tested positive in a drug test.