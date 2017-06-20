Free hybrid e-train rides start next month

FOR one whole year, commuters will get to enjoy free rides as the hybrid electric road train (e-train) of the Department of Science and Technology in Central Visayas (DOST-7) will begin its experimental run next month.

Though the specific date has yet to be finalized, the test run will already push through as necessary permits have already been complied with, said DOST-7 Regional Director Edilberto Paradela.

The train, which has five coaches and can accommodate up to 240 passengers, will ply the SM City Cebu–Plaza Independencia route.

The train, which costs P45 million, arrived in Cebu from Clark Freeport in Pampanga last December. It was assembled by Filipino engineers from DOST.

The test run was delayed as the train had to go through preventive maintenance after it was flooded while being kept at the old impounding area of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) at the North Reclamation Area (NRA).

“It was not damaged actually, but we had to check it to make sure that all parts are working. It is powered by motors. It has rotating machines that may have been dislodged. We had make sure that no insulation was damaged to prevent it from catching fire,” said Paradela.

DOST-7 coordinated with the Cebu City government for its test run.

In every trip, the train will be escorted by personnel from CCTO.

Cebu City also provided personnel to drive the train. Drivers were trained by DOST-7, said Paradela.

Paradela said they chose the SM City Cebu–Plaza Independencia route since the roads covering the route are big enough to accommodate the train, which is at least 40 meters long.

“We have yet to finalize the loading and unloading areas,” said Paradela.

Paradela said the one-year test run will allow DOST to assess the train’s functionality.

Once the test run is completed, private companies may start applying for fabrication or operation of the train, Paradela said.

“Since it can accommodate at least 240 passengers, it can address the shortage of transportation and it is environment-friendly,” said Paradela.

Paradela added that other cities such as Cagayan de Oro and General Santos are open to operating similar trains.