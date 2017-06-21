GAOC opens its 6th state-of-the-art dental clinic in Cebu

GAN Advanced Osseointegration Center or GAOC brings its brand of world-class dental services to the Queen City of the South as it opens its newest, state-of-the-art dental clinic at the premier retail and leisure destination, SM Seaside City Cebu.

GAOC, which has long been synonymous with excellence in dental care since its founding in 2001, is the recognized trailblazer in dental implant surgery in the country, offering an extensive range of superb services–from general dentistry to oral surgery and periodontics, orthodontics, pediatric dentistry, prosthodontics, as well as cosmetic and laser dentistry.

At the helm of GAOC, the man responsible for its tremendous growth and development, is world-renowned dental surgeon Steve Mark G. Gan D.M.D, who took his Residency in Advanced Prosthodontics at the prestigious University of Southern California-School of Dentistry and Prosthodontic Osseointegrated Implants at University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA). He is also a member of the American Society of

Osseointegration and the American College of Oral Implantology; a former board member of Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Board of Dentistry, and is presently a visiting Professor at the University of Genoa, Genova, Italy.

Joining Dr. Gan is a remarkable team of dentists–caring, gentle, and professional–all of whom regularly undertake training programs both here and abroad to keep abreast of the latest trends and best practices in dental medicine. This is coupled with the most advanced dental equipment and facilities available, all housed in sleek, immaculate, and modern looking clinics.

“As one of Asia’s leading dental centers, we aim to consistently deliver world class services and facilities,” declares Dr. Gan. “Our expansion to Cebu which is our first branch outside of Metro Manila, fortifies our commitment to make this more accessible to everyone.”

GAOC’s clinics are located at the Medical Plaza, Makati; St. Luke’s Medical Center Global City, Taguig; The Residences at Greenbelt, Makati; Trinoma Mall, Quezon City; Robinsons Magnolia, Quezon City; S Maison, Conrad Manila, and Civic Place, Filinvest Alabang.

For more details, go to www.gaocdental.com or follow GAOC on Facebook: www.facebook.com/gaocdental, Twitter: www.twitter.com/gaocdental,

and Instagram: www.instagram.com/gaocdental. Or personally visit GAOC at the 3/F of SM Seaside Cebu or book an appointment

at 0917-840-4262. (PR)